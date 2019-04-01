airBaltic to Launch Flights from Riga to Lviv

Latvian airline airBaltic will launch a new direct service from Riga to Lviv, Ukraine, on April 1, 2019. The new summer seasonal flights will offer convenient connections between the two cities. It will be already the third airBaltic destination in Ukraine in addition to Kiev and Odessa.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “By launching new flights from Riga to Lviv, we continue to expand our summer route map and offer more travel opportunities to our passengers. Lviv is one of the most important economic and cultural centres of Ukraine located near the picturesque eastern Carpathian Mountains.”

airBaltic will operate flights between Riga and Lviv 4 times weekly. Passengers will board a Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft for a flight that will last an hour and 50 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at EUR 69, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen. In addition, next summer airBaltic will launch a new direct route connecting Riga and Stuttgart.

airBaltic in brief:

airBaltic (AIR BALTIC CORPORATION) is the world’s most punctual airline connecting the Baltic region with 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA. The airBaltic fleet consists of 36 aircraft – 13 Airbus A220-300s, 11 Boeing 737s and 12 Bombardier Q400Next Gen aircraft. airBaltic has received numerous international awards for excellence, innovative services, and achievements in reshaping its business. In 2017, the airline received the CAPA Regional Airline of the Year awards, while in 2018 airBaltic received the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Award as the Market Leader of the Year. airBaltic achieved the best on-time performance globally in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

