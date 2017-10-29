airBaltic to launch Riga – Abu Dhabi service

The Latvian airline airBaltic in cooperation with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will launch a direct service between Riga and Abu Dhabi on October 29, 2017.



airBaltic will operate the Riga – Abu Dhabi route 4 times weekly with a long-range Bombardier CS300 aircraft. Etihad Airways will be its codeshare partner on the route.



Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are delighted to link Latvia and the UAE with our brand-new Bombardier CS300 that fly longer distances and reach airports that we were not able to serve with our fleet before. Our codeshare cooperation with Etihad Airways will offer convenient connections to passengers travelling from the Baltic airports to the UAE capital Abu Dhabi and further to key destinations in Australia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, as well as provide new travelling opportunities from Abu Dhabi to European and Scandinavian airports.



Abu Dhabi is a strategic aviation hub in the Middle East and its landmark tourist attractions such as Formula 1 and Ferrari World will attract many travelers from the Baltics and Scandinavia.”



Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer, said: “Through this new agreement with airBaltic, we are offering guests greater travel options to and from Latvia and the surrounding region. This reflects Etihad Airways’ ongoing commitment to provide the travelling public with more choice and an expanded network in collaboration with our partners around the world.”

Route Flight frequency Start date Price*,

Basic Price*, Premium Price*, Business Riga – Abu Dhabi

(UAE) 4 flights weekly October 29, 2017 129 EUR 249 EUR 799 EUR

*Lowest fare, including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability



Passengers will board a Bombardier CS300 aircraft for a flight that will last 6 hours and 15 minutes. One-way ticket prices will start at 129 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's website at www.airbaltic.com.



airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.