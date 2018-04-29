airBaltic to Launch Riga – Almaty

The Latvian airline airBaltic will launch a new summer seasonal route between Riga and Almaty in Kazakhstan on April 29, 2018. The new route will offer new convenient travel options for travellers from the Baltics and Kazakhstan to airBaltic network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia and the Middle East.



Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “We are now the first Northern European airline to launch direct flights to Almaty, which is a vibrant city in the heart of Kazakhstan. Riga – Almaty will be the second longest flight on our network. We are delighted to offer our European passengers a new and exciting destination in CIS as well to improve connectivity between the Baltics, Europe and Scandinavia for travelers from Kazakhstan.”

Route Flight frequency Start date Price*, Basic Price*, Premium Price*, Business Riga – Almaty 3 flights weekly April 29, 2018 159 EUR 199 EUR 739 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

airBaltic will fly from Riga to Almaty 3 flights weekly. Passengers will board a Bombardier CS300 aircraft for a flight that will last approximately 5 hours and 15 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at 159 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.

