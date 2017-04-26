airBaltic to Launch Riga – Kazan

The Latvian airline airBaltic will launch a new route between Riga and Kazan, Russia on April 26, 2017. The new route will offer convenient travel options for travellers from the Baltics and Russia.
Wolfgang Reuss, SVP of Network Management of airBaltic: “We are delighted to open Kazan – it will add to our excellent Moscow and St. Petersburg services in Russia. The new route will strengthen the business and tourism ties between Kazan and Riga, and create convenient new connections with European and Scandinavian airports.”
|
Route
|Flight frequency
|Start date
|
Price*,
|Price*, Premium
|Price*, Business
|Riga – Kazan
(Russia)
|2 flights weekly
|April 26, 2017
|99 EUR
|145 EUR
|555 EUR
|Riga – Madrid
(Spain)
|3 flights weekly
|May 26, 2017
|75 EUR
|135 EUR
|499 EUR
|Riga – Odessa
(Ukraine)
|Up to 3 flights weekly
|March 26, 2017
|89 EUR
|149 EUR
|479 EUR
|Riga – Geneva (Switzerland)
|3 flights weekly
|May 4, 2017
|69 EUR
|159 EUR
|539 EUR
|Riga – Aberdeen (United Kingdom)
|3 flights weekly
|May 2, 2017
|39 EUR
|125 EUR
|639 EUR
|Riga – Stavanger (Norway)
|2 flights weekly
|May 2, 2017
|49 EUR
|145 EUR
|425 EUR
|Riga – Gothenburg (Sweden)
|6 flights weekly
|June 1, 2017
|49 EUR
|145 EUR
|489 EUR
|Riga – Tampere (Finland)
|6 flights weekly
|March 26, 2017
|29 EUR
|115 EUR
|425 EUR
|Riga – Catania (Italy)
|1 flight weekly
|May 4, 2017
|99 EUR
|145 EUR
|639 EUR
|Vilnius – Paris (France)
|4 flights weekly
|March 26, 2017
|39 EUR
|115 EUR
|595 EUR
|Vilnius – Munich (Germany)
|3 flights weekly
|March 27, 2017
|39 EUR
|115 EUR
|539 EUR
*Lowest fare, including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability
airBaltic will fly from Riga to Kazan 2 flights weekly. Passengers will board a Boeing 737 aircraft for a flight that will last 2 hours and 25 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at EUR 99, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com .
airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.