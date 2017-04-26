lvenru
Newsroom News airBaltic to Launch Riga – Kazan  

airBaltic to Launch Riga – Kazan

 The Latvian airline airBaltic will launch a new route between Riga and Kazan, Russia on April 26, 2017. The new route will offer convenient travel options for travellers from the Baltics and Russia.

Wolfgang Reuss, SVP of Network Management of airBaltic: “We are delighted to open Kazan – it will add to our excellent Moscow and St. Petersburg services in Russia. The new route will strengthen the business and tourism ties between Kazan and Riga, and create convenient new connections with European and Scandinavian airports.”

Route

 Flight frequency Start date

Price*,
Basic

 Price*, Premium Price*, Business
Riga – Kazan
(Russia)		 2 flights weekly April 26, 2017 99 EUR 145 EUR 555 EUR
Riga – Madrid
(Spain)		 3 flights weekly May 26, 2017 75 EUR 135 EUR 499 EUR
Riga – Odessa
(Ukraine)		 Up to 3 flights weekly March 26, 2017 89 EUR 149 EUR 479 EUR
Riga – Geneva (Switzerland) 3 flights weekly May 4, 2017 69 EUR 159 EUR 539 EUR
Riga – Aberdeen (United Kingdom) 3 flights weekly May 2, 2017 39 EUR 125 EUR 639 EUR
Riga – Stavanger (Norway) 2 flights weekly May 2, 2017 49 EUR 145 EUR 425 EUR
Riga – Gothenburg (Sweden) 6 flights weekly June 1, 2017 49 EUR 145 EUR 489 EUR
Riga – Tampere (Finland) 6 flights weekly March 26, 2017 29 EUR 115 EUR 425 EUR
Riga – Catania (Italy) 1 flight weekly May 4, 2017 99 EUR 145 EUR 639 EUR
Vilnius – Paris (France) 4 flights weekly March 26, 2017 39 EUR 115 EUR 595 EUR
Vilnius – Munich (Germany) 3 flights weekly March 27, 2017 39 EUR 115 EUR 539 EUR

*Lowest fare, including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability
airBaltic will fly from Riga to Kazan 2 flights weekly. Passengers will board a Boeing 737 aircraft for a flight that will last 2 hours and 25 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at EUR 99, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com .
airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.

 

   
