airBaltic to Open Dublin Route with Low Fares and Business Class Comfort

Latvian airline airBaltic announces that starting March 31, 2019 it will launch scheduled flights between Riga and Dublin, Ireland. The flights will take place four times per week, with ticket prices starting from 39 EUR.



Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are glad to offer our guests regular flights to Dublin. This route has strong demand for years now and we are very happy that we can add Dublin to our expanding route portfolio. airBaltic passengers now will have direct flights between the two cities with the new Airbus A220-300 aircraft for very attractive prices and with business class level of service.”

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison, said he was delighted to welcome airBaltic back to Dublin Airport. “This new service to Riga will further enhance the connectivity between Ireland and Latvia and is good news for passengers as it will offer additional choice and convenience.”

Traveling on the Riga – Dublin route, passengers will be able to add a fresh meal to their booking starting from 7 EUR. In addition, when booking with airBaltic, passengers always receive free hand luggage and a personal item allowance that can be carried onboard.

A complete schedule of airBaltic flights and tickets for the new destination are already available on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen. In addition, next summer airBaltic will launch new direct routes from Riga to Stuttgart and Lviv.





