airBaltic to Operate Geneva, Tampere, Gothenburg Flights Year-Round

The Latvian airline airBaltic announces its plans for the winter season that will begin in late October. airBaltic will continue to fly to Geneva, Tampere, Gothenburg also during the winter as well as re-introduce popular skiing destinations of Salzburg, Verona and Poprad in the High Tatras Mountains.



airBaltic has also significantly improved service for the winter of 2017 by increasing frequencies from Riga to London, Hamburg and Prague. A more convenient schedule for flights to Warsaw will be available, with new morning and evening flights on weekdays.

Wolfgang Reuss, Senior Vice President Network Management of airBaltic: “We introduced direct flights to Geneva, Tampere and Gothenburg only this summer, however, the passenger demand for these routes has already been high, making it viable for us to fly to these cities year-round. With addition of Abu Dhabi to our route map, we are offering the best flexibility to, from and within the Baltic states for business and leisure travellers alike.”



Starting from October 29 airBaltic will operate the Riga – Abu Dhabi route four times weekly with the brand new Bombardier CS300 aircraft. Etihad Airways will be its codeshare partner on the route.

A complete schedule of airBaltic flights can be found on the company's homepage at www.airbaltic.com.

Route Flight frequency Price*, Basic Price*, Premium Price*, Business Riga - Abu Dhabi 4 flights weekly 129 EUR 249 EUR 799 EUR Riga - Tampere 5 flights weekly 79 EUR 119 EUR 425 EUR Riga - Geneva 3 flights weekly 69 EUR 159 EUR 418 EUR Riga - Gothenburg 4 flights weekly 39 EUR 115 EUR 489 EUR

*Lowest fare, including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.