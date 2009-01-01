airBaltic will operate flights from Riga to Liepāja also during the winter season

Latvian airline airBaltic has made a decision to continue its domestic flights connecting Riga and Liepaja also during the winter season. The decision will allow the city to remain available for visitors from more than 60 airBaltic destinations in Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East and the CIS.

Martin Gauss, the Chief Executive Officer at airBaltic: “The performance of the flights to Liepaja beat our expectations. We hoped to serve 3 200 passengers on the route, however, already now, two months before the end of the summer season, more than 4 500 passengers have made a booking. We had to analyse the most recent data in order to understand, whether it would have a positive network effect continuing flying to Liepaja during the winter. Now we have confirmed our plans to serve the destination year-round.”

“A domestic service to Liepaja is significant for the economy of the region. We offer increased connectivity for business and leisure travellers, create jobs, and increase the overall visibility of the city and the region,” Gauss noted.

Passengers from Liepaja use the connection to Riga for transit flights more and more often. The five most popular connections from Liepaja are Copenhagen, Moscow, London, Stockholm and Berlin.

For the winter schedule, we have improved the days of operation in order to maximize available connections via Riga. The morning flights from Liepaja starting October 30 will take place on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, also allowing passengers to plan a weekend trip from Riga.

Route Flight frequency Price*, Basic Price*, Premium Price*,

Business Riga – Liepaja 3 flights weekly 15 EUR 25 EUR 99 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com, subject to availability

airBaltic flies between Riga and Liepaja 3 times a week. Passengers will board a Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft for a flight that lasts approximitely 40 minutes. One-way ticket prices start at 15 EUR, including airport fees and transaction costs. A full schedule of airBaltic flights can be found here: www.airbaltic.com.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.