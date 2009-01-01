Also this year Riga International Airport plans to reach a new passenger traffic record



Demonstrating its leading position in the Baltic region, Riga International Airport this year plans to achieve a new passenger traffic record.



To celebrate this occasion, on Wednesday, 28 December; 11.45 the record passenger will be greeted at the Airport Arrivals Hall E. The festive event will be attended by Arnis Muižnieks, Director of Aviation Department, Ministry of Transport, Normunds Feierbergs, Board Member of Riga International Airport and Airport's co-operation partners.



Please confirm your attendance electronically by Wednesday, 28 December; 9:30. Please provide the following information: name, surname, name of the mass media represented.



If you need free parking at the Airport head-office building, please provide the vehicle number.