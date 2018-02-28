At Riga International Airport was held the World’s Most Punctual Airline Award ceremony

Today, on February 28, 2018 at Riga International Airport the World’s Most Punctual Airline Award ceremony was held. The Senior Analyst at OAG John Grant visited Riga and awarded the Latvian airline airBaltic in three categories – the world’s most punctual airline, the most on time airline in Europe and the first in mainline category in 2017.

On January 3, 2018, it was announced that the Latvian airline airBaltic has been recognized as the No 1 airline in the world for its punctuality in 2017 by OAG analysts, who tracked the performance of a total of over 50 million flight records. airBaltic has been on the top of the global on-time performance ranking for the past four consecutive years.

According to OAG, airBaltic achieved a punctuality rating of 90.01% for flights linking the Baltics to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle Least. It means that more than 90 out of 100 airBaltic flights arrived on time in 2017.

As informed previously, the Latvian airline airBaltic in 2017 transported a total of 3 523 300 passengers or 22% more than in 2016 to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East. It is the highest number of passengers carried in the history of airline. In addition, the regularity of airBaltic reached 99.43% in 2017, exceeding company’s internal target. That means that the airline operated more than 99 out of every 100 scheduled flights last year.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of these locations, airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.

Full 2018 OAG Punctuality League report can be found here: http://bit.ly/2lMa94d

About OAG

OAG is the leading global provider of digital flight information and provides accurate, timely and actionable information and applications across the travel sector to the world’s airlines, airports, government agencies, aircraft manufacturers, consultancies and travel related companies.

airBaltic in brief:

airBaltic (AIR BALTIC CORPORATION) is the world’s most punctual airline connecting the Baltic region with 60 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA. The airBaltic fleet consists of 31 aircraft – 8 Bombardier CS300, 11 Boeing 737 and 12 Bombardier Q400Next Gen. airBaltic has received numerous international awards for excellence, innovative services, and achievements in reshaping its business. In 2012, airBaltic was ranked by Airlinetrends among the Top 10 airlines globally for innovations. In 2017, the airline received the CAPA Regional Airline of the Year awards, while in 2018 airBaltic received the ATW Market Leader of the Year award. airBaltic achieved the best on-time performance globally in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

