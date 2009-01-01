Flights have been cancelled at Riga Airport due to strikes in airports in Finland and Berlin

Today, on 10 March, several departing and arriving flights have been cancelled due to strikes in airports in Finland and Berlin.
The following flights are cancelled: flights Helsinki-Riga with arrival time 13:50 and 17:25 and flights Riga-Helsinki with departure time 14:20 and 17:55; flights Berlin - Riga with arrival time 12:30, 12:50, 22:10 and flights Riga-Berlin with departure time 8:30, 13:15 and 18:20.
Please follow the flight schedule updates on Riga Airport website, call the information line 1817 or contact your carrier.
