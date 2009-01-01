Information for passengers

Many travellers will use the upcoming long holidays to go to one or several of the 89 destinations offered from Riga Airport this summer season. We would like to remind passengers to arrive at the Airport at least 2 hours before their flight to settle all the pre-flight formalities and have time to enjoy the shopping and entertainment options offered at the Airport.



We would also like to remind passengers that due to the changes in the European Union Regulation, passengers who are traveling outside the Schengen Area, should schedule a longer time for border checks. Please follow the information on Airport monitors and go to your boarding gate in a timely manner.