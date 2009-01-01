Information for passengers

lvenru
Please be informed that due to Lufthansa pilot strike, all departing and arriving Lufthansa flights will be cancelled at Riga Airport on 25 November. Cancelled flights: Frankfurt-Riga with the arrival time 13:05 and 00:35, and flights Riga-Frankfurt with the departure time 6:40 and 14:05. 
Passengers are invited to follow the information on Riga Airport homepage, call the information line 1817 or contact the airline.

   
