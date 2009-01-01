The official information on the cancelled Ryanair flights, as well as on the options to request compensations and change flights free of charge is available here: https://www.ryanair.com/ie/en/useful-info/help-centre/travel-updates/flight-cancellations7
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Tampere, Odessa, Kazan, Aberdeen, Stavanger, Geneva, Catania, Liepāja, Madrid, Gothenburg (AirBaltic), Reykjavik, Bari (Wizz Air), Copenhagen (Scandinavian Air System) and Heraklion (Ellinair ). New carrier - RusLine. Enjoy the flight!
Information for Ryanair passengers
