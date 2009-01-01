lvenru
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Tampere, Odessa, Kazan, Aberdeen, Stavanger, Geneva, Catania, Liepāja, Madrid, Gothenburg (AirBaltic), Reykjavik, Bari (Wizz Air), Copenhagen (Scandinavian Air System) and Heraklion (Ellinair ). New carrier - RusLine. Enjoy the flight!

Information for Ryanair passengers

The official information on the cancelled Ryanair flights, as well as on the options to request compensations and change flights free of charge is available here: https://www.ryanair.com/ie/en/useful-info/help-centre/travel-updates/flight-cancellations7
 

   
