Passengers Have an Opportunity to Win Valuable Prizes at a Lottery Organised by Riga Airport

During the active travel season, urging passengers to arrive at the Airport earlier, Riga International Airport on Monday, 26 June, started the lottery "Don’t Miss Your Lucky Chance – Come to the Airport Earlier!".

The purpose of the lottery is to make a pleasant surprise to passengers during the summer travel season, as well as to motivate them to arrive at the Airport in good time to settle all the pre-flight formalities.

In order to participate in the lottery, passengers should arrive at the Airport security control at least an hour and a half before their departure. After passing the security control, at specially arranged desks passengers should pick up the lottery application form, complete it and drop it into a lottery box intended for this purpose.

Each week and each month, participants will have an opportunity to win perfumery from ATU Duty Free, Riga Airport souvenirs, Fast Track security checkpoint vouchers and RIX Club loyalty card. At the end of the lottery in October, one lucky participant will get the Grand Prize - Riga International Airport VIP Centre gift card and the special design RIX travel suitcase, a family gift basket in the value of EUR 500 from ATU Duty Free, as well as national airline airBaltic gift card in the value of EUR 500.

The prizes will be drawn every week until 2 October. The first draw will take place on 3 July for those participants who fill in their application forms in the period from 26 June to 2 July.

The lottery is organised by Riga International Airport in cooperation with ATU DUTY FREE and the airBaltic. Its licence number is 4438, and the rules of the lottery are available on the Airport’s website at: www.riga-airport.com section Passengers.

With Riga Airport becoming an international air transport hub handling more than 5.4 million passengers per year, this summer season a rapid growth is experienced in the number of destinations and charter flights, which also increases the number of passengers. In May this year, the Airport reached a new passenger record - more than half a million passengers, as the number of travellers increased by 10.8% as compared to May 2016. During the first five months of 2017, Riga Airport handled over 2.1 million passengers - 7.4% more than last year.

Therefore, the Airport urges also those passengers who have checked in on-line and are travelling with hand luggage only to arrive at the Airport at least 2.5 hours in advance. The Airport would like to remind that with the entry into force of the EU Regulation on passenger data inspection, for those passengers who are travelling to non-Schengen countries, border control may take longer than before, therefore passengers are kindly requested to go to their boarding gate in a timely manner.

airBaltic is the largest carrier operating at Riga International Airport. The airline offers 60 destinations from Riga, and one of them can be chosen by the winner of the Grand Prize in the lottery "Don’t Miss Your Lucky Chance – Come to the Airport Earlier!".

ATU was established in 2000 in partnership with TAV Airports, Unifree Duty Free and Heinemann to become an internationally recognised duty free operator. Currently, ATU Duty Free is among the 15 largest airport operators in the world. It started its business activities in Latvia in 2011, and currently it cooperates with at least 100 international brands, offering passengers more than 70 000 different goods. ATU Duty Free Riga shops offer the classic duty-free assortment, exclusive products that are produced for duty-free shopping areas only, as well as international fashion brands.

Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltics. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer more than 60 destinations in the winter season and almost 90 in the summer season. In 2016, Riga Airport handled over 5.4 million passengers - nearly 45% of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.