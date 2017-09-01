Riga Airport to Expand Its Long-term Car Park

On 1 September 2017, Riga International Airport started expansion works of its long-term car park P3 to meet the needs of the growing number of passengers.

After the expansion, additional 325 parking spaces will be available in the car park, thus giving the possibility to park altogether 1245 vehicles.

The car park will be reconstructed in several stages, and a part of the car park will be available to passengers also during the construction works. Passengers are kindly advised to follow the informative signs when parking their vehicles.

There are a total of three car parks available at Riga International Airport. The short-term car park P1 with 344 spaces directly at the Airport's passenger terminal is meant for short-term parking to meet or see off passengers. In turn, the long-term car parks P2 and P3, located only a few minutes walking distance from the terminal, are designed for passengers travelling away for a longer time.

The Airport car parks are open 24/7. Passengers can pay for parking both in the car parks, and in arrival halls E and C, in cash or by credit card using pay-as-you-go machines. The parking services may also be paid for through the Mobilly application.

In case your car battery has discharged, there are free battery charging facilities available in the car parks P2 and P3.

As reported before, Riga Airport reached a new passenger traffic record in 2017. In July, the Airport handled 650 000 passengers, which is an increase of 16.9% as compared to last July. Altogether 3.4 million passengers were served at the Airport during the first seven months of the year, which is 10.1% more than in 2016.

This summer season 89 destinations are available to passengers travelling from Riga Airport. A total of 17 passenger carriers operate flights from Riga Airport: airBaltic, Ryanair, WizzAir, Aeroflot, SAS, Finnair, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Lufthansa, LOT Polish Airlines, Utair, Turkish Airlines, Ukraine International Airlines, RusLine, Uzbekistan Airways, Belavia, Ellinair and Smartlynx Airlines.

During the summer season, in mornings and evenings an increased number of arriving and departing flights is expected at Riga Airport; therefore the Airport urges also those passengers who have checked in on-line and are travelling with hand luggage only to arrive at the Airport at least 2.5 hours before their flight. The Airport would like to remind that with the entry into force of the EU Regulation on passenger data inspection, for those passengers who are travelling to non-Schengen countries, border control may take longer than before, therefore passengers are kindly requested to go to their boarding gate in a timely manner.

Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltics. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer more than 60 destinations in the winter season and almost 90 in the summer season. In 2016, Riga Airport handled over 5.4 million passengers - nearly 45% of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.