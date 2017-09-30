Riga Airport Turnover Reaches 40.5 Million Euros in the First Nine Months of the Year

Net turnover of Riga International Airport in the first nine months of 2017 reached 40.5 million euros, according to the Airport’s unaudited condensed interim statement for the 9-month period ending on 30 September 2017.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2016, the Airport's turnover has increased by 6.7% or 2.5 million euros, reaching 40.5 million euros. The Airport has closed the nine-month period with a profit of 1.9 million euros.

Revenue from aviation services in the reporting period amounted to EUR 23.5 million, and it is an increase of 1.6 million euros as compared to the previous year. The largest share of aviation revenue consists of income from the services, the charges of which are set by the laws and regulations on the charges of aerodrome services and the charges of security and rescue measures at the aerodrome.

Income from non-aviation services amounted to 17 million euros in the reporting period, and has increased by 6% compared to the corresponding period of 2016. The main non-aviation services offered by the Airport include lease of premises and land, and other services.

Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltics. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer more than 60 destinations in the winter season and almost 90 in the summer season. In 2016, Riga Airport handled over 5.4 million passengers - nearly 45% of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.