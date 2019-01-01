Riga Airport Turnover Reaches 60.8 Million Euros in 2018

Net turnover of Riga International Airport in 2018 reached 60.78 million euros, according to the Airport’s unaudited condensed interim statement for 2018.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2017, the Airport's turnover has increased by 11% or 6.25 million euros.

The Airport has closed the year 2018 with a profit of slightly more than 10 million euros. Profit in the reporting year was significantly influenced by higher than planned budgeted aviation revenue (+21%), reversed accruals recognised in the financial statement for 2017, as well as accruals for litigation costs established according to the accounting policy.

Revenue from aviation services in the reporting period amounted to 38.13 million euros, and it is an increase of 21% as compared to the previous year. The largest share of aviation revenue consists of income from the services, the charges of which are set by the laws and regulations governing charges of aerodrome services and charges of security and rescue measures at the aerodrome.

Revenue from non-aviation services in the reporting period amounted to 22.65 million euros. The main non-aviation services offered by the Airport include lease of premises and land, and other services.

Operational data on Airport performance in the first two months of 2019 show that this year, the number of passengers will continue to grow. In January and February this year, the Airport has already handled 899 709 passengers, which is an increase of 6.1% over the same period last year.

As reported before, Riga Airport closed the year 2018 with a new passenger record - 7.06 million passengers, which is almost 16% more than a year before. The rapid passenger growth allowed the Airport rank four in the TOP 5 of European airports handling 5-10 million passengers annually.

