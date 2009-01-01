Riga International Airport among TOP Employers in Latvia

Riga International Airport has been recognised as a top employer in a survey carried out by recruitment company "CV-Online". The Airport ranked the second in the transport and logistics sector, thus becoming one of the most attractive and popular employers in Latvia. Altogether 11 861 employees took part in the survey and named 3 244 companies.

Ilona Līce, Chairman of the Board of Riga International Airport: "Taking care of employees is one of our key priorities, since in our work, where professionalism, experience and loyalty are particularly important, every employee is a great asset. The Airport introduces different new mechanisms to support its employees. The latest of them was launched last year in collaboration with the Ministry of Welfare. Since last summer, the Airport has been supporting its shift workers, by helping them cover the costs of nanny services. I would like to thank our team for their contribution to achieving the goals of the company. And I would also like to thank the potential Airport employees who have named the Airport as one of the most desirable employers in Latvia."

At the end of 2016, Riga International Airport employed 1 108 persons: 26.1% of them in passenger services, 17.2% - in infrastructure maintenance, 40.2% - in security, and 16.5% - in administrative matters. The Airport also offers a wide range of internship opportunities for students of different fields, as well as takes part in children and youth employment projects. For several consecutive years, the Airport has also been recognised as a family-friendly company, thus appreciating the efforts of the Airport to help its employees in balancing work and family life.