Ryanair launches new Riga route to Eindhoven

The Irish low-cost airline “Ryanair” on July 1, 2018, launched a new direct route linking Riga and Eindhoven. The newest “Ryanair” service will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

With its newest route, Ryanair now offers a total of 17 routes to 10 countries from Latvia.

Riga International Airport is the biggest airline hub in the Baltics. In winter season, it is possible to go to 90 destinations but in summer season to 100 destinations from the Riga International Airport which are provided by 20 airlines. In 2017, Riga International Airport handled more than 6 million passengers - 45% of the total amount of passengers in the Baltic countries.