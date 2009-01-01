Ryanair launches new Riga route to Girona

Ryanair, Europe’s No. 1 airline, today (13 Sep) launched a new Riga route to Girona, with a twice weekly service starting at the end of March 2018, the first of its summer 2018 routes, which is now on sale on Ryaniar.com.

Riga customers and visitors can look forward to even lower fares and enjoy the latest “Always Getting Better” customer improvements, including:

20 Air Europa routes from Madrid on sale on Ryanair.com

Connecting flights at Rome Fiumicino and Milan Bergamo with more airports to follow

A new partnership with Erasmus Student Network offering discounts & a dedicated booking platform

Alexa voice recognition to search flights, hotels and flight status on the Ryanair.com website

Ryanair’s Chris Lundshøj said:

“Ryanair is pleased to launch a new Riga route to Girona, with a twice weekly service beginning at the end of March, the first of our summer 2018 routes, which is now on sale on the Ryanair.com website.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats on sale from Riga from just €16.99 for travel in November and December, which are available for booking until 15th September. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Riga Airport’s Chairperson Ilona Līce said:

“We are satisfied with Ryanair's decision and happy to offer our passengers even more sunshine and wonderful recreational opportunities at this new holiday destination. We hope that the extensive flight network from Riga and the attractive destination in Catalonia will encourage passengers to travel even more and will also strengthen the role of Riga as the leading Baltic airport.”

For further information please contact:

Robin Kiely Chris Lundshøj

Ryanair DAC Ryanair DAC

Tel: +353-1-9451949 Tel: +353-1-9451123

press@ryanair.com lundshoejc@ryanair.com