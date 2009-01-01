Ryanair launches new Riga winter route to Malta

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair today (1st Mar) launched a new route from Riga to Malta, with a twice weekly service beginning in October, as part of its Riga winter 2017 schedule, which will be launched soon.

Chairman of the Board of Riga International Airport, Ilona Līce, said: "We are happy that our reliable partner Ryanair is going to supplement its 12 routes currently operated from Riga Airport with a new exciting destination. Now travellers will have an opportunity to enjoy the mild climate, rich cultural heritage, unusual architecture and historical monuments of the Maltese Islands. Riga International Airport strives to offer a wide and diverse range of destinations to its Baltic region passengers, so that each of more than 5.4 million travellers who choose Riga Airport would be able to find a flight that meets their needs, interests and desires. The new scheduled flight operated by Ryanair will be a great addition to the destinations currently available from Riga Airport."

Ryanair’s Arune Jaraite said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce a new route from Riga to Malta, with a twice weekly service starting in October, as part of our Riga winter 2017 service, which will go on sale soon.

Latvian customers and visitors can look forward to even lower fares when they make advance bookings for their summer or winter holidays, so there’s never been a better time to book low fare flights to or from Riga.”

