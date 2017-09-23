Ryanair Launches Two New Exciting Holiday Routes from Riga

According to Ryanair, on 22 September the airline announced additional two exciting summer holiday destinations for the next year – routes from Riga to Paphos in Cyprus and to Burgas in Bulgaria.

Flights to each destination will be operated twice weekly starting from the end of March 2018, along with the start of the summer flight season.

Travellers wishing to visit Cyprus and Bulgaria can already book their holiday flights until October 2018 at even lower prices and use the latest offers under the airline's "Always Getting Better" programme:

• Reduced checked-in bag fees – one €25 fee, one 20kg size

• 20 Air Europa long haul routes from Madrid on sale on Ryanair.com

• Connecting flights at Rome Fiumicino and Milan Bergamo with more airports to follow

• A new partnership with Erasmus Network offering students discounts & a dedicated booking platform

• Alexa voice recognition to search flights, hotels and flight status on the Ryanair.com website

Ryanair’s Chris Lundshøj said:

“Ryanair is pleased to launch a new Riga routes to Paphos and Burgas, both with a twice weekly service, for our summer schedule 2018 routes, which is now on sale on the Ryanair.com website.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats on sale from Riga to Burgas from just €31.99 for booking until 23 September 2017 and travel from 27th March – 31st May 2018, and from Riga to Paphos from only €33.99 for booking until 23rd September 2017 and travel from 25th March – 31st May 2018, subject to availability. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport:

"Riga International Airport highly appreciates the decision of Ryanair to offer our passengers the opportunity to visit Paphos, the legendary homeland of Aphrodite, the Goddess of Beauty. This is a wonderful opportunity not only to enjoy the sun and sea of the beautiful Cyprus, but also to experience the breath of history and antiquity. There is no doubt that travellers from the Baltic States will also be happy to surrender to the charm of Bulgaria's Black Sea coast, its ancient culture, picturesque beauty and hospitable people, offered by the Ryanair's new route to Burgas. Each new destination strengthens the role of Riga as the leading airport of the Baltics and gives our passengers an exciting opportunity to explore the natural and cultural richness of the world."

As already reported, last week Ryanair opened the first of the airline's destinations of the summer season 2018: the new route Riga - Girona. The airline will fly from Riga to the sunny Catalonia twice a week starting from the end of March 2018.

Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic States. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer more than 60 destinations in the winter season and almost 90 in the summer season. In 2016, Riga Airport handled over 5.4 million passengers - nearly 45% of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.

For further information please contact Ryanair representatives:

Robin Kiely Ryanair DAC Phone: +353-1-9451949 (JavaScript must be enabled in order to view email addresses.) Chris Lundshøj Ryanair DAC Phone: +353-1-9451123 (JavaScript must be enabled in order to view email addresses.)







