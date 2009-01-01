The New Aerodrome Certificate will Enhance Competitiveness and Development of Riga Airport

Riga Airport is the first airport in the Baltics to receive a certificate conforming to the new European requirements. The new certificate confirms that Riga Airport meets the highest safety and management requirements currently set for aviation companies in Europe.

Not only has Riga Airport received the certificate before the set deadline, but as a result of the certification, the Airport has been awarded the 9th rescue and firefighting category, which will enable it to handle an even wider range of aircraft. In the course of the certification process, management processes were reviewed and thoroughly analysed; improvements were made to ensure even more efficient use of Airport resources.

“We are happy and satisfied that we have received the certificate, which from the point of view of business and development will allow Riga Airport to strengthen its leadership not only in the Baltic market, but will also increase its competitiveness in Northern and Eastern Europe. Although the certification requested under the European Commission Regulation was a complicated and time-consuming process, I believe it is an important step that will promote an equally high and uniform level of civil aviation safety in all Member States of the Community,” says Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport.

According to the European Commission Regulation laying down establishment of uniform aerodrome operational, maintenance, management and safety systems, all airports in the Member States of the European Union must complete the certification process and receive the new certificate before 31 December this year.

“Riga Airport is one of the main clients of SJSC “Latvijas gaisa satiksme” and a partner we have always had good cooperation with. Also during the certification process, we worked hand in hand to achieve the required results. The obtained certificate proves that the Airport currently meets all the very strict requirements of the new Regulation of the European Commission, and it is able to develop and expand its activities even further,” says Dāvids Tauriņš, Chairman of the Board of SJSC “Latvijas Gaisa satiksme”.

Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltics. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer more than 70 destinations in the winter season and almost 90 in the summer season. In 2016, Riga Airport handled over 5.4 million passengers - nearly 45% of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.