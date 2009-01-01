The new Member of the Board of Riga Airport will be responsible for significant branches of Airport activity

The Ministry of Transport as the shareholder of SJSC “Riga International Airport” has given its consent to the decision of the Supervisory Board to appoint Normunds Feierbergs, an experienced banking and information technology management specialist, to the vacant post of the Member of the Board responsible for the Airport's core activity.

With the election of Mr. Feierbergs, the Airport Board will now work in its full composition of five Board Members.

Taking into account the managerial experience of Mr. Feierbergs, he will be responsible for Airport's core operational matters, including key areas such as infrastructure development and maintenance, project management development, information and communication technologies, as well as economic management.

""“At a time when the Airport is implementing ambitious development and expansion projects, the skills and knowledge of Mr. Feierbergs will make an invaluable contribution to the development of the Airport activities. He will supervise the critical infrastructure, project management and information technology areas, which are of particular importance in both the daily work of the Airport and in its further development projects, including the provision of efficient Airport participation in the construction of the new European gauge line “Rail Baltica” RIX Station and its connection to the Airport,” says Juris Kanels, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SJSC “Riga International Airport”.

Normunds Feierbergs has set the following priorities for his new position: to improve the quality of the existing infrastructure and to ensure its development in line with Riga Airport vision for its long-term growth, to improve Airport information and communication technology infrastructure in accordance with the internationally accepted practice, as well as to develop and promote efficient project management.

Like the four other Board Members, also Mr. Feierbergs was selected in an open competition with 15 participants, based on the candidates' professionalism, competence and experience. The Nomination Committee, which was also composed of representatives of the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre and the Employers Confederation of Latvia, in the second round of the competition unanimously supported the candidacy of Feierbergs to the post of a Member of the Board.

Normunds Feierbergs has over 15 years of experience in managerial positions in operational management of banks, as well as in the field of information technologies. For many years, he has worked as the Head of the Latvian Savings Bank Information Technology Department, and later as the Head of the Operational Activity of JSC “UniCreditBank”; Mr. Feierbergs has also worked in such companies as holding company “Lattelecom” and international information technology group SQUALIO.

As reported before, the new Airport Board in incomplete composition started its work on 31 October. Armands Jurjevs takes the post of the Chairman of the Board and Ilona Līce, Lauma Jenča and Irina Feļdmane have been elected as Members of the Board.