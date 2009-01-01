The Vacant Post of a Member of the Board has been Entrusted to the Director of Riga Airport Commercial Department Holding Extensive Experience in Airport Operations

On Tuesday, 12 September, the Ministry of Transport as the shareholder of Riga International Airport, endorsed the proposal of the Airport’s Supervisory Board to approve Artūrs Saveļjevs, Director of the Airport’s Commercial Department, for the vacant post of the Member of the Board responsible for commercial matters.

In accordance with the Law on Governance of Capital Shares of a Public Person and Capital Companies and the Airport’s Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board nominates the candidate for the Airport Board to be approved at the shareholders' meeting. A total of 16 candidates had applied for the vacancy of the Member of the Board of Riga International Airport responsible for commercial matters. These candidates in two rounds were considered by the Nomination Committee, composed of representatives of the Supervisory Board of SJSC “Riga International Airport”, the Ministry of Transport, the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre, the Employers Confederation of Latvia and SJSC “Latvijas gaisa satiksme”.

Saveļjevs started his career at the Airport in 2003 as a passenger handling agent. In 2005, he acquired Master’s Degree in International Economics at the University of Latvia; he became the non-aviation marketing manager, and in 2007 was appointed Director of the Commercial Department, responsible for the company's income from non-aviation services. Saveļjevs also holds Master's Degree in Airport Planning and Management of the University of Cranfield (UK).

“Artūrs Saveļjevs has grown as an industry professional at the Airport, he knows the specifics of the Airport's commercial activities from the very foundations. Under his leadership, the non-aviation revenue of Riga Airport has been growing steadily. He has also achieved that Riga Airport is becoming more and more attractive and interesting, offering passengers a wide range of shopping, recreation and entertainment opportunities,” says Juris Kanels, Chairman of the Airport's Supervisory Board.

As reported before, Ilona Līce takes the post of the Chairperson of the Board, and Lauma Jenča, Irina Feļdmane and Normunds Feierbergs have been appointed as Members of the Board.