Wizz air announces new Riga route to Georgia

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, today announced a new route from its Riga base to Kutaisi in Georgia. The newest WIZZ service will commence on 25 March 2018 and operate with two weekly flights. Seats on the route can be booked from just EUR 19.99* on wizzair.com.

Kutaisi is the third largest city and one of the most popular tourist destinations in Georgia, a country with rich history, ancient traditions, sea and ski resorts inviting visitors to explore its renowned wines and famous cuisine.

The first Wizz Air flight took off from Riga in March 2010 and since then, the airline carried over 2,3 million passengers on its Riga routes. In 2014 Wizz Air established base operations in the Latvian capital and now has two Airbus A320 aircraft based at Riga Airport employing 70 customer-oriented crew, who deliver excellent service on each flight. In the first 11 months of 2017, over 500,000 passengers traveled with WIZZ to and from Riga, 21% more, than in the same period of the previous year.

The airline’s Latvian operations do not only provide affordable access at WIZZ’s lowest fares between Latvia and the rest of Europe, but also stimulate the local job market in aviation and tourism sectors, supporting more than 350** jobs this year in associated industries throughout the country.

With its new Kutaisi service, Wizz Air now offers 13 routes to nine countries from Riga.