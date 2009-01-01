WIZZ AIR ANNOUNCES TWO NEW RIGA ROUTES TO POPULAR HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, today announced two new routes from its Riga base to Bari in Italy and Reykjavik in Iceland.



The newest WIZZ services will commence in June and will be operated with two weekly flights.



Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, is considered one of the safest, greenest and cleanest capitals in the world, and is a very popular tourist destination, thanks to various cultural events and places of interest. Iceland also offers an array of unique tourist attractions such as various nature exploration tours, ice fishing and, of course, Northern Lights spotting.



Bari is the capital of southern Italy’s charming Apulia region, which is a popular tourist destination with sunny weather, whitewashed hill towns and a long Mediterranean coastline.

The first Wizz Air flight took off from Riga in March 2010 and since then, over 1,8 million passengers flew with WIZZ to and from Latvia. In 2014 Wizz Air established base operations in the Latvian capital and now has two Airbus A320 aircraft based at Riga Airport.

With its new Bari and Reykjavik services, Wizz Air now offers 11 routes to eight countries from Riga.



Gabor Vasarhelyi, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are thrilled to add two long-awaited routes to our Riga network. Our new flights to sunny Bari and fascinating Reykjavik give an even greater choice of exciting destinations at WIZZ’s low fares and we are sure that both routes will be popular among our customers. We look forward to welcoming ever more Latvian passengers on board our flights to enjoy great service when visiting the Adriatic Sea and the province of Bari or Iceland’s famous geysers and thermal spas. We urge our customers to snap up the lowest fares on wizzair.com as they are likely to be sold out quickly.”



Chairman of the Board of Riga International Airport Ilona Lice: “Riga International Airport is happy and satisfied that the long-term successful co-operation with Wizz Air allows providing new benefits to our passengers. The new Wizz Air destinations are particularly attractive to travellers from the Baltic countries, offering exciting opportunities for both those who love the beauty of Iceland's harsh northern nature, and those who prefer the Italian sun and sea.”