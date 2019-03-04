Wizz air launches new holiday destination from Latvia to Kyiv, Ukraine

Riga, 4 March 2019. Wizz Air, one of Europe's fastest growing airlines and the largest low cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe, is happy to have launced the new holiday destination – Kyiv, Ukraine. The new route which will operate three times a week is now available starting from 29,99 EUR*. You can book the tickets on wizzair.com or using the WIZZ applicaion.



The new route connects Riga with the eclectic city of Kyiv. The city is built on the banks of the Dnieper river, with its beautiful beaches and parks. City art, old-fashioned cafes and the history of the Ukrainian capital make it a great choice for travelers looking for a city holiday or planning a business trip. With this new route, WIZZ now offers low-cost flights from Riga to 13 destinations in 10 countries.



WIZZ AIR NEW ROUTE TO KYIV, UKRAINE:

Destination Operating Days Starts Fares from* Kyiv, Ukraine Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 2 March 29.99 EUR*

Andras Rado, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air said: “We are delighted to connect Latvia and Ukraine by adding a new service from Riga to Kyiv, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Our new low-fare connection to the capital of Ukraine will provide convenient, affordable travel option for both business and leisure travelers. We are confident that our customers will appreciate this low-fare connection to Kyiv and this route will be as popular as the other 12 in our Latvian network. We remain strongly committed to bringing even more exciting opportunities that can best meet our Latvian customers’ needs.”

* One way including all taxes and non-optional charges

