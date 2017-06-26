Wizz Air starts two new routes from Riga to Bari and Reykjavik

Riga, 26 June 2017: Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, started yesterday two new routes from Riga to two popular holiday destinations, Bari in Italy and Reykjavik in Iceland. The newest WIZZ services will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, providing a convenient schedule for weekend getaways. Seats on both routes are on sale from only EUR 39.99* on wizzair.com.



The first Wizz Air flight took off from Riga in March 2010 and since then, over 1.9 million passengers flew with WIZZ to and from Latvia. In 2014 Wizz Air established base operations in the Latvian capital and now has two Airbus A320 aircraft based at Riga Airport employing over 70 customer-oriented crew, who deliver excellent service on each flight. In 2016, Wizz Air carried 480,000 passengers on its low-fare Latvian routes supporting over 350 local jobs**. In 2017 WIZZ has 652,000 seats on sale on its Riga routes, which represents 21% growth year over year.



With it new Bari and Reykjavik routes, Wizz Air now offers low-fare services from Riga to 11 attractive destinations in 8 countries.

Destination Days Starts Prices from* Bari Wednesday, Sunday June 25 EUR 39.99 Reykjavik Wednesday, Sunday June 25 EUR 39.99

Gabor Vasarhelyi, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to start two new exciting routes from our Riga base to sunny Bari and amazing Reykjavik. We are sure our Latvian customers will appreciate visting these exciting destinations while enjoying our excellent onboard service. On the other hand, we are also confident that our low fares will attract more visitors to Latvia, which will stimulate hospitality and tourism industries. We stay committed to our Riga customers and keep on offering the lowest possible fares providing an excellent value for both business and leisure trips. Our friendly local crew looks forward to welcoming you on board one of our new aircraft!”



Chairman of the Board of Riga International Airport Ilona Lice: ”Riga International Airport is pleased that successful and long-term collaboration with Wizz Air allows to provide our passengers from all over the Baltics new benefits. New Wizz Air destinations Bari and Reykjavik offer exciting opportunities for both those who love Iceland’s beautiful and harsh northern nature and those who like Italian sun and sea. Being the leading airport in the Baltics, Riga International Airport aims to expand the choice of destinations by offering passengers new opportunities for business and leisure trips. By basing two aircrafts in Riga, offering flights to 11 destinations and carrying half a million passengers each year, Wizz Air becomes a stable and reliable partner in achieving this goal.”



About Wizz Air



Wizz Air is the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a fleet of 83 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, and offers more than 500 routes from 28 bases, connecting 141 destinations across 42 countries. At Wizz Air, a team of approximately 3,300 aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low ticket prices making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 23.8 million passengers in the financial year ended 31 March 2017. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share Indices. Wizz Air is registered under the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), the global benchmark in airline safety recognition. The company was recently named 2016 Value Airline of the Year by the editors of Air Transport World, one of the leading airline trade magazines, as well as 2016 Low Cost Airline of the Year by the Center for Aviation (CAPA), a leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence.

* One way including all taxes and non-optional charges

** Airports Council International (ACI) suggests creation of 750 on-site jobs for every 1 million carried passengers per year

For more information:

Gabor Vasarhelyi, Wizz Air Group, +36 1 777 9412

