Lottery "Don’t Miss Your Lucky Chance – Come to the Airport Earlier!” has come to an end

During the active travel season, Riga International Airport organised a lottery “Don’t miss your lucky chance – come to the airport earlier!”. The aim of the campaign was to urge passengers to arrive at the Airport earlier to settle all the pre-flight formalities. The campaign was held from 27 June this year and continued until 3 October, when the grand prize winner was raffled. The winner received two airBaltic flight tickets to any of the airline's destinations, Riga Airport VIP Centre gift card and a prize basket of "ATU Duty Free".



Every week, a fast track security checkpoint coupon, airBaltic USB stick and perfumery from ATU Duty Free were raffled. In turn, the monthly winners got airBaltic glass thermo mug, RIX Club card and perfumery from ATU Duty Free. Altogether 11 823 passengers took part in the campaign.