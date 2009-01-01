lvenru
Newsroom Newsletter 2016 October - December News in the commercial areas  

 In November, seven new cafés were opened in the new North Pier: Costa Coffee, Yakuza, Pascucci, Pietura, Napoli Café, Cakes & Bakes, NeedStop. For the convenience of passengers there are two ATU Duty Free shops: one on the second floor for passengers travelling to Schengen countries, and one on the first floor - for passengers travelling outside the Schengen Area. At the North Pier, passengers are invited to use a vending machine for purchasing Latvian brand Feltmore felt slippers.

   
