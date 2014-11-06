Riga Airport opens the new North Pier

With the participation of Minister of Transport Uldis Augulis, Airport management, the most important business partners and other guests, the new North Pier was opened on 14 November.

"The new pier is a continuation of the ambitious Airport infrastructure development projects aimed at raising passenger comfort and the quality of services offered to travellers and our business partners, thus strengthening the position of Riga Airport as the leading airport in the Baltics and Northern Europe", says Armands Jurjevs, Chairman of the Board of Riga International Airport.

The new pier is placed on two floors offering 19 new boarding sectors, three airbridges, two new stores and five cafés, playgrounds for children, as well as spacious and comfortable waiting rooms. The total area of the North Pier is 9 828.39 m2, but together with the premises for arriving passengers and the gallery connecting terminals built in the 1st stage of construction - 17 340 m2.

Thanks to the facilities of the new pier, Riga International Airport is fully prepared to serve long-haul flights, both technically and in terms of passenger comfort. With Riga Airport developing as a regional transit centre, the number of transit passengers is also expected to increase - already now they account for 27% of all passengers. For long-haul flights, the new pier offers a wide and comfortable transit area, and the hydrant system fitted around the pier allows for direct supply of fuel from the fuel base thus enabling quicker servicing of large aircraft. The new aircraft stands are located in the vicinity of the terminal, ensuring more convenient and faster boarding of the aircraft, using fewer buses.

The design of the new pier was developed by architects of ARHIS ARHITEKTI Ltd: Andris Kronbergs, Raimonds Saulītis, Paulis Gibze, Evija Runce, Ēriks Miķelsons and Uldis Jaunsubrēns. The architectural image of the building and interior solutions continue the basic principles of the previous Airport expansion projects: maximum transparency and good orientation in space, forming a broad, integrated, united space, linking the interior with the surrounding open space. The project foresees maximum use of natural and sustainable materials, creating an architecturally and stylistically unified airport complex.



The first construction phase of stage 5 of Riga Airport terminal development project was completed in September 2015, expanding the Non-schengen Area and constructing a connecting gallery and wider premises for arriving passengers, as well as load-bearing structures and façade of the new pier. A capsule with a message for future generations was immured in the foundations of the new building two years ago - on 6 November 2014. In turn, within the framework of the second phase, interior works were completed in the new North Pier, airbridges were set up, and boarding sectors, commercial areas and waiting rooms - constructed. The first phase of the construction was carried out by "Skonto Būve", and the second phase - by "Merks" LLC.



The total project costs account for more than 26 million euros. Airport terminal development project is implemented within the framework of Airport's economic activity, financing it from its own resources and attracting funds of POHJOLA BANK PLC.



The next step in Airport infrastructure development will be further improvement of the terminal building, expanding the check-in hall, the baggage claim and sorting areas, security control area, as well as constructing of a multi-storey car park and connection to the newly built "Rail Baltica" Riga Airport station. As reported before, the memorandum signed by "Rail Baltica" project promoter Eiropas Dzelzceļa Līnijas Ltd and Riga International Airport this summer, provides that construction of "Rail Baltica" RIX station and its full integration within the Airport territory is completed by 2022.