Riga Airport ranks 2nd in the Airports Council International quality survey

Riga International Airport has entered the top three of the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey organised by the Airports Council International. Riga Airport has been included in the European Union's group of airports handling 5-15 million passengers annually. There are altogether 30 European airports included in this group of the ASQ survey.

The positive assessment of Riga Airport in the survey has been increasing already since the 1st quarter of 2016, reaching an average assessment of 4.06 points out of 5 possible points in the latest survey. In the 1st quarter of 2016 Riga Airport ranked 7th (3.93 points) in its group, but in the 2nd quarter - 4th (with 3.94 points).



According to the survey results, passengers gave the highest scores to the passport control speed (4.38 points), route directions (4.30), airport environment (4.27), followed by check-in services (4.25) and security (4.25). Responsiveness and kindness of the Airport staff and security services were also highly appreciated.



The ASQ top ten in the group of EU airports servicing 5-15 million passengers annually also included Prague Airport in the Czech Republic, Porto Airport in Portugal, Nice Airport in France, Gothenburg Airport in Sweden, St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport in Russia, Cyprus Larnaca Airport and Bristol, Glasgow and Edinburgh airports in the UK.



The ASQ survey is the world's largest airport service quality evaluation survey, involving more than 320 airports in 80 countries. Some 600 000 passengers per year are interviewed prior to boarding their flight and asked to rate their satisfaction with the airport’s services. ASQ scientific methodology, strict quality control procedures and commitment to impartiality have won industry recognition and established the ASQ Survey as the global standard for measuring passenger satisfaction.



The ASQ Survey covers 34 key indicators and services such as access, check-in, security, airport facilities, food and beverage, retail and more.



Riga International Airport is the largest international aviation company in the Baltics and the region's main air traffic centre. In the winter season 2016 Riga Airport offered 60 direct flight destinations. The winter timetable started on 30 October together with transition to the winter time when clocks are turned an hour backward.

