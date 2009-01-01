Riga Airport representatives take part in Business Days in Mārupe

On 14 October, Mārupe Municipality Council together with the Association "Entrepreneurs of Mārupe" (Mārupes uzņēmēji) in Mārupe Culture House jointly celebrated Business Days in Mārupe.



Business Days in Mārupe started at 13.00 with a labour exchange "LIVE, WORK IN MĀRUPE" offering a unique opportunity to personally meet and talk to both local employers and job seekers, to find job vacancies and participate in real job interviews. It was a good opportunity for young people to obtain information about companies working in different industries and about the demand of the labour market. In the Business Days there was also a stand with production made by Mārupe craftsmen and artists.



During the event, residents and entrepreneurs could get advice on the services provided by Development Finance Institutions ALTUM, the State Employment Agency, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, "Turība Business Hub'' (a joint working place, open office, incl. business incubation), the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, association "Pierīga Partnership" (Pierīgas partnerība).



In the second part, guests were invited to a meeting with Lotte Tisenkopfa-Iltnere, the founder of "Madara Cosmetics", who shared her inspiring life and business experiences.



In order to tell young people about work in a variety of industries and job opportunities, student excursions were organised to a number of companies working in Mārupe. Tours were organised in the following companies: SIA “Silja”, SIA “Madara Cosmetics”, SIA “Rollings”, VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga”, SIA “Kreiss”, Hercogs M, Studio figura, Studio Monaco, Beweship, SIA “Līva AB Nord”, DRAUGIEM.LV GRUPA.



Riga Airport invited those interested to go on a tour in the Airport territory, demonstrating the dynamic work at the Airport, its infrastructure and opportunities offered by work at the Airport.