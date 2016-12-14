Riga Airport: the first home of the airBaltic aircraft Bombardier CS300

On November 30, aircraft Bombardier CS300 of the Latvian airline airBaltic was welcomed at Riga Airport. When greeting its new home, Riga Airport, the aircraft performed the lap of honour above Riga before landing.



airBaltic has become the first air carrier to receive and start commercial flights with CS300 aircraft - the most innovative and technologically advanced aircraft in the world. Bombardier CS300 aircraft is part of airBaltic's business development strategy Horizon 2021 and fleet optimisation plan.



The new CS300 aircraft with a total of 145 seats, offers excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, improved lavatories and other. The new aircraft is also significantly quieter - the noise level is up to four times lower. Moreover, at the moment, it is the greenest commercial aircraft in the world, as it is the first aircraft to have a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact, helping to reduce CO2 and NOX emissions by 20% and 50% respectively.



airBaltic started Bombardier CS300 commercial operations on 14 December 2016 on its route linking Riga with Amsterdam.

Latvian national carrier airBaltic has ordered 20 CS300 aircraft.