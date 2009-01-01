We invited the passengers to vote for the best liked artwork of exhibition "Colour Games in Mārupe

Exhibition of artwork created by children from Mārupe municipality, "Colour Games in Mārupe", could be viewed from November 16 to December 16 in the Arrivals Hall E of Riga Airport.



Looking forward the centenary of the Republic of Latvia, artists of Mārupe Municipality spent a creative and colourful summer together with children and youth in workshops held in nature. The youngest artists of the municipality guided by teachers of the association "Mārupe Creative Laboratory" (Mārupes radošā laboratorija) went to art expeditions to farms, painted in Jūrmala Open Air Museum, Old Town and the Latvian Ethnographic Open-Air Museum. Master classes in nature in different techniques took place both in Tīraine and Jaunmārupe, where professional artists demonstrated how, for example, to paint a variety of objects in motion.



We invited the passengers to vote for the artwork they liked the most. It could be done by taking a voting card from the voting box and filling it in!

The awards ceremony of the participants of the exhibition took place at Riga Airport Arrivals Hall E on 15 December. Authors of the best works with the highest scores in the passenger voting were announced in this festive event. The 1st prize was awarded to Kerija Nīkrence, the 2nd prize – to Amanda Bukovska, the 3rd prize – to Hanna Isaksena.