A New Business Lounge - a Wider Range of Services

As of 25 May this year, Riga International Airport “primeclass” Business Lounge has changed its location and is now available to all Airport visitors in the Schengen departures sector (on the way to the new North Pier).

The new Business Lounge is not only larger, but also offers a wider range of services and impeccable service quality.



The lounge has 108 seats and it offers an opportunity to enjoy a meal; there is a bar with a wide range of alcoholic beverages, as well as tea, coffee and various refreshing drinks.

We have also thought about passengers travelling with children. In the new Business Lounge there is a separate children's room, where the youngest passengers can have good time: work with Lego blocks, play different games, watch a cartoon or play PlayStation video games. There is a cosy nursery with a baby-changing table. It can also be used for feeding a baby.

The versatile range of the Business Lounge services has been complemented with a “primeclass” private suite - a separate room for one or two persons with a comfortable bed, bathroom with all the necessary amenities, a TV set and WiFi. Passengers have three private single rooms and one double room. Price of a single room is € 59 (3 hours, each additional hour € 20), € 133 for 8 hours; a double room € 83 (3 hours, each additional hour € 28), € 188 for 8 hours. This service is available to all passengers 24/7 and can be booked on-site (if available), by writing in advance to (JavaScript must be enabled in order to view email addresses.) or by calling +371 67687277.

For holding business negotiations before a flight, customers can use a comfortable conference room (for 8-10 people) equipped with a TV screen to demonstrate presentations or videos.



In the new Business Lounge, there is also a shower with towels and other shower accessories and 16 free luggage safe-deposit boxes.



The Business Lounge is open every day from 5:00 to 2:00.



The Business Lounge is serviced by "TAV Operation Services Latvia", telephone: +371 67687277

