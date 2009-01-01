New records of passenger figures in the first half of the year

For the second consecutive month, Riga International Airport reaches a new record in the number of passengers. In May, for the first time in the Airport’s history, the figure exceeded half a million (528 534 passengers), while in June it almost reached 600 thousand (596 616 passengers).



As compared to 2016, the number of passengers handled in June has grown by 14.2%, while the semi-annual figures have improved by 8.8%.



During the first six months, almost 800 thousand passengers used Riga International Airport as an international air traffic hub in order to transfer to other destinations. The number of transfer and transit passengers has grown by 18.5% over these six months, reaching 29% of the total number of passengers.



During the first six months of the year, 34 764 aircraft were serviced, which exceeds the figure of the previous year by almost 5.3%. The cargo volumes have increased by almost 2.4%, reaching 10.1 thousand tons.



Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport: "More than half a million passengers per month means that an average of 600 people cross Airport security control each hour, which is 15 to 20 thousand passengers a day. For this reason, the Airport is working on solutions to speed up its customer service; for example, in the nearest future, security control lines will be extended so that passengers could prepare for the security screening more conveniently. At the same time, we are working intensively on the design of the new, spacious passenger terminal, the construction of which will start in 2019 and which is expected to be completed in five years at the same time as RailBaltic railway station."