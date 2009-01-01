Once Again Riga Airport Attains the Sustainability Index Gold Category

Also in 2017, Riga Airport attained the gold category of the Sustainability Index rating.

Based on internationally recognized methodology, Sustainability Index allows assessing companies' activities in five areas: business strategy, work environment, market relations, environmental impact and society. Sustainability Index was initiated by the national-level social partners - the Free Trade Union Confederation of Latvia and the Employers' Confederation of Latvia. Index methodology and project management are provided by the Institute for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility. In Sustainability Index, companies are qualified in bronze, silver, gold, and since 2012 platinum category.



The Airport has been taking part in the Sustainability Index rating already since 2011, and each year it has improved its performance. Last year was the first time that the Airport attained the gold category.