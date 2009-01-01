Passengers Have an Opportunity to Win Valuable Prizes at a Lottery Organized by Riga Airport

During the active travel season, urging passengers to arrive at the Airport earlier, Riga International Airport on Monday, 26 June, started the lottery "Don’t Miss Your Lucky Chance – Come to the Airport Earlier!".



The purpose of the lottery is to make a pleasant surprise to passengers during the summer travel season, as well as to motivate them to arrive at the Airport in good time to settle all the pre-flight formalities.



In order to participate in the lottery, passengers should arrive at the Airport security control at least an hour and a half before their departure. After passing the security control, at specially arranged desks passengers should pick up the lottery application form, complete it and drop it into a lottery box intended for this purpose.

|

Each week and each month, participants will have an opportunity to win perfumery from ATU Duty Free, Riga Airport souvenirs, Fast Track security checkpoint vouchers and RIX Club loyalty card. At the end of the lottery in October, one lucky participant will get the Grand Prize - Riga International Airport VIP Centre gift card and the special design RIX travel suitcase, a family gift basket in the value of EUR 500 from ATU Duty Free, as well as national airline airBaltic gift card in the value of EUR 500.



The prizes will be drawn every week until 2 October. The first draw will take place on 3 July for those participants who fill in their application forms in the period from 26 June to 2 July.