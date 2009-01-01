Pavilion of Latvia to be opened in the Airport by the end of the year

In April, Riga International Airport and the Latvian Investment and Development Agency signed an agreement on the creation of a pavilion for representing Latvia. In an area of 347 square meters, there will be an exhibition of Latvian tourism, business, investment environment, local producers and service providers. The Pavilion will be supplemented with a separate meeting room for negotiations between Latvian and foreign entrepreneurs.



The Pavilion is designed to be in light, brown greyish pastel colours, using tree-like silhouettes, which are characteristic to the Latvian nature. The interior will contain extensive information on tourism and business opportunities in Latvia.



The construction of the Pavilion is expected to be completed by the end of this year.