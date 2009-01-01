Riga Airport Becomes the Fourth Official ACI Training Centre in Europe

An agreement granting Riga International Airport Training Centre representation rights of the ACI official training centre was signed at Airports Council International (ACI) General Assembly in Paris, on 14 June. Now Riga International Airport has become one of the four official ACI training centres in Europe.



Already now, Riga International Airport Training Centre is a regular venue for international courses. After obtaining the status of an official training centre, such training will be held even more frequently; besides, Riga Airport will be entitled to participate in the elaboration of training agenda, improving their content and offering new directions.



"Granting of the status of an official ACI Training Centre is the highest professional appraisal, acknowledging the qualifications of Riga Airport Training Centre and its ability to host high-quality international training. In the strictly regulated and constantly developing aviation sector, organisation of such top-level training is not only a matter of prestige, but also a great responsibility," says Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga International Airport.



ACI Global Training is the world's leading aviation training provider, offering top-level accredited training programmes on airport management, operational management and safety matters. Aviation industry professionals from all around the world improve their knowledge and skills at ACI training centres to keep up with the latest European and international standards.