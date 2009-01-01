Riga Airport has been Nominated for the Accessible Airport Award

Riga International Airport is among the top five airports in Europe in the nomination for the Accessible Airport Award of Airports Council International (ACI) and the European Disability Forum. This Award is presented to airports with high-quality customer service for passengers with special needs.



Accessible Airport Awards were presented at the ACI General Assembly in Paris. Stockholm, Dublin, Copenhagen and Larnaca airports were nominated for the Award together with Riga Airport.



The Accessible Airport Award is presented for the second year to airports, which have introduced services and infrastructure to help passengers with disabilities and persons with reduced mobility (PRM). For an airport to be eligible for this Award, it must have fully implemented EU Regulation 1107/2006, which determines what assistance must be provided by airports and airlines to persons with disabilities, stressing that this assistance must be ensured free of charge.



As specified in the Accessible Airport Award description: ""Accessibility" in the context of this Award does not only mean physical accessibility for wheelchair users but for all persons with disabilities and persons with reduced mobility. It concerns both availability of terminals and surrounding infrastructure, as well as information and communication - signage, websites, flight announcements, check-in, and other facilities."



Airport Award applications were assessed by a special jury made up of people with disabilities, who travel on a regular basis.