Riga Airport Welcomes Its 60 Millionth Passenger

On April Riga International Airport solemnly welcomed its 60 millionth passenger since the restoration of independence. Curt Almquist arrived at the Airport with a flight from Stockholm operated by the national airline airBaltic.



Swedish scientist Curt Almquist from Uppsala Science Park visited Riga to take part in a scientific conference on forestry matters.



Riga Airport welcomed its 60 millionth passenger with a red carpet and a guard of honour made by dance group "Daiļrade", a symbolic dance by Riga French Lyceum dance group "Auseklītis" and gifts - a special design travel suitcase and RIX Club loyalty card. The national airline airBaltic presented Curt Almquist with a voucher for a flight in business class, while Airport's partners TAV Airports Holding representative in Latvia SIA TAV Latvia and holding subsidiary company AS Riga Airport Commercial Development (ATU Duty Free), represented by Regional Manager Hakan Uzunosmanoglu, greeted the lucky passenger with gift baskets and a gift card.