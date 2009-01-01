Ten new direct flights and an increased number of flights in the current routes

In the second quarter of this year, the range of direct destinations from Riga International Airport was supplemented with ten new destinations, while Ukraine International Airlines and LOT Polish Airlines increase the number of their currently operated flights.

National airline airBaltic:



KAZAN (Russia) – the airline operates flights from Riga to Kazan twice a week with a Boeing 737 aircraft. The flight time is 2 hours and 25 minutes.



MADRID (Spain) – the airline operates flights from Riga to Madrid, the capital of Spain, three times a week with Boeing 737 and Bombardier CS30 aircraft. The flight time is 4 hours and 5 minutes.



STAVANGER (Norway) – the airline operates flights from Riga to Stavanger three times a week with a Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft. The flight time is 2 hours and 20 minutes.



GENEVA (Switzerland) – the airline operates flights from Riga to Geneva three times a week with a Boeing 737 aircraft. The flight time is 2 hours and 50 minutes.



CATANIA (Italy) – the airline operates flights from Riga to Catania, the heart of Sicily, once a week. The flight time is 3 hours and 30 minutes.



LIEPĀJA (Latvia) – the airline operates flights from Riga to Liepāja, the city of wind and amber, three times a week with a Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft. The flight time is 40 minutes.



airBaltic flight schedule is available on the company’s website www.airbaltic.com.



Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air:



REYKJAVIK (Iceland) – Wizz Air flies from Riga to Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays.



BARI (Italy) – Wizz Air flies from Riga to Bari, Italy’s heel of white beaches, twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays.



Wizz Air flight schedule is available on the company’s website www.wizzair.com



Russian airline RusLine:



Moscow (Russia) – RusLine will provide passenger services to Moscow six times a week. RusLine will depart from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport at 11.10 and arrive at Riga International Airport at 12.50. Departure from Riga International Airport is scheduled to take place at 13.40, with the arrival at Domodedovo Airport at 15.20.



RusLine flight schedule is available on the company’s website www.rusline.aero



Tour operator Mouzenidis Travel:



HERAKLION (Greece) – charter flights from Riga to the tourists' beloved city Heraklion are operated by the Greek airline Ellinair, which is a part of the Mouzenidis Group. The flight schedule is available on the company’s website www.ellinair.com or on the website of the tour operator Mouzenidis Tour www.mouzenidis.lv.



Ukraine International Airlines and LOT increase the number of flights



The Ukrainian carrier Ukraine International Airlines doubles the number of flights – as of 1st August, passengers will have an opportunity to travel from Riga to Kiev 14 times a week.



The schedule of Ukraine International Airlines flights is available on the company's website www.flyuia.com.



As of 19 July, LOT Polish Airlines will add another five flights to the previous 12 flights per week.



LOT flight schedule is available on the company’s website www.lot.com.