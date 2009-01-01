A State-of-the-art Ventilation System has been Set up in Riga Airport

To ensure pleasant and comfortable atmosphere for passengers and Airport guests, in March a ventilation system construction project was completed in the landside part of the passenger terminal building, replacing the existing outdated solutions with modern and energy-efficient equipment.



The new multifunctional ventilation system in the check-in hall will ensure adequate indoor climate regardless of the outside temperature, providing not only air circulation in the room, but also cooling and heating if necessary. The state-of-the-art, energy-efficient equipment is capable of providing circulation of 25 000 cubic metres of fresh air throughout the entire check-in hall and recovery of more than 80 per cent of discarded heat. For operational control, the system is equipped with an option of remote control.



The former ventilation solution that was morally and physically obsolete was built together with the historic building of the Airport in the 1970s, and it could no longer meet the needs of the increasing number of passengers. The new system will not only create pleasant atmosphere in the terminal building, but will also allow reducing costs by saving electricity and heat.



The new ventilation system will improve the working conditions for employees of both Riga Airport and other companies who work in the check-in area.