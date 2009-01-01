Airport services

Points of Sale



• The store of Latvian beauty product manufacturer Stenders Cosmetics has changed its location and acquired a brand new look. It is now situated on the second floor of Schengen departures sector, passenger area. Stenders Cosmetics offers products for beauty, bath and body care rituals, as well as hand-made soap and bath balls.



• Furla&Tumi products will now be available at the Fashion Shop store, located in the passenger area, departures sector B. Italian lifestyle brand Furla offers designer-made handbags, purses and accessories. In turn, the exquisite brand Tumi, established in 1975, offers travel bags and accessories.



• A new cosmetics and body-care brand Gratiae store is now open on the second floor of Schengen departures sector. Gratiae product range consists of a variety of natural and organic body-care products for women and men.

Cafés



• A new Sushi Ko café is now open on the first floor of Sector C, passenger area.

• After reconstruction, the popular café Pascucci located in the passenger area, departures sector B, has acquired a new image.

Other services



A new Internet kiosk has been set up in Riga Airport "Welcome to Riga!" information office.