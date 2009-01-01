Expanding the Security Controls Area

The expanded security controls area with nine security-screening lines was opened in the second half of March. It allows the Airport to serve more passengers, thus improving service speed and quality.

Last year, Riga Airport reached a new passenger traffic record, handling 5.4 million passengers, and also this year the Airport expects to have passenger growth. Already in the summer season, there will be 14 new destinations available from Riga Airport.

Expansion of the security controls area is one of the measures to be taken by Riga Airport to create more comfortable conditions for passengers before the ambitious Airport terminal expansion project is implemented. Already at the beginning of this year, new check-in counters were opened, and in the second half of the year it is planned to set up self-service baggage drop-off points.