Riga Airport Aviation Security Team Ranks Third in an International Competition

Riga International Airport security service team won an honourable third place in the II International Aviation Security Controllers Competition that took place in Budapest, on 6-8 March.



Skills and professionalism of the aviation security staff were evaluated in three categories. Participants had to complete an e-learning test to demonstrate their theoretical knowledge of the European aviation security regulatory framework, recognise potentially dangerous items in carry-on and hold baggage X-ray images, as well as perform a number of practical tasks such as passenger and baggage screening, searching for concealed prohibited articles.



Linda Švēde, the captain of the team, admitted that the competition tasks were difficult; however, the team managed to demonstrate their skills and professionalism, as evidenced by the third place. "We were very excited since it was the first time that we participated in such a competition, but we focused on the results. We knew that we could win a high place," the captain said.



In the competition, Riga Airport was represented by the captain of the team Linda Švēde and aviation security experts Gatis Ābele, Gints Parcāns and Valters Bergs.



It was the second year of the International Aviation Security Controllers Competition organised by Budapest Airport. Rome Fiumicino Airport team won the first place, while the home team of Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport ranked second.



