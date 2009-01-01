Riga Airport to Offer 89 Flight Destinations in the Summer Season

The summer flight season started on 26 March, and this year 89 destinations are available to passengers travelling from Riga Airport.

In addition to the existing routes, airlines will offer 16 new destinations for both business travel and leisure purposes.

The widest range of new destinations will be opened by the national airline airBaltic: from 26 March to Tampere (Finland) and Odessa (Ukraine); from 26 April - to Kazan (Russia); from 2 May - the Aberdeen (United Kingdom) and Stavanger (Norway); from 4 May - to Geneva (Switzerland); from 16 May to Catania (Italy) and Liepāja (Latvia); from 26 May - to Madrid (Spain); and from 1 June - to Gothenburg (Sweden). From 13 July to 17 August, while Vilnius Airport is planned to be closed, airBaltic will also operate flights to Kaunas (Lithuania). The national airline will also significantly increase its number of flights to Helsinki (Finland) and Kiev (Ukraine).

As of 25 June, low-cost airline Wizzair will operate two new services twice weekly: to Reykjavik (Iceland) and Bari (Italy).

In turn, Scandinavian Air System (SAS) as of 26 March will operate 12 flights weekly to Copenhagen (Denmark).

On 29 May, a new airline - Russia's largest regional air carrier RusLine - will launch flights from Riga to Moscow Domodedovo Airport six times a week.

Ellinair, in turn, will offer charter flights to Heraklion, the capital of Crete.

Altogether 17 carriers will operate flights from Riga Airport during the summer season: airBaltic, Ryanair, WizzAir, Aeroflot, SAS, Finnair, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Lufthansa, LOT Polish Airlines, Utair, Turkish Airlines, Ukraine International Airlines, RusLine, Uzbekistan Airways, Belavia, Ellinair and Smartlynx Airlines.

Ilona Līce, Chairman of the Board of Riga International Airport: "Riga Airport is the leader in the Baltic Region both in terms of passenger traffic and the range of destinations and connectivity. Travellers from Riga can easily reach any corner of the world: both with the direct long-haul flights to New York (USA), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Reykjavik (Iceland) and Tel Aviv (Israel); or by travelling to major European air traffic hubs in the UK, Germany or Scandinavia. It is wonderful that the national airline airBaltic and other carriers have so many new things to offer, including some truly exciting destinations such as Geneva, Madrid, Odessa, Kazan, Bari, Reykjavik and others, which will undoubtedly help the Airport to attract new travellers."